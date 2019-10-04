KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many veterans, it's the trip of a lifetime.

Today, more than 130 veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor the sacrifices they and their fellow service members made for the country.

HonorAir flight 28 took off from McGhee Tyson Airport and headed to the nation's capital for an all-expense-paid, full-day experience.

Mayors Glenn Jacobs and Madeline Rogero helped with the sendoff.

Veterans walked through a military honor guard from the Knoxville military entrance processing station.

Knoxville HonorAir has completed 27 flights and flown more than 3600 veterans.

Veterans from all different eras take the trip: World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans are all usually represented on HonorAir's flights.

On this flight, there are five World War II, 23 Korea, and 102 Vietnam Veterans.

There is one woman and she is the oldest in the group at the age of 97.

And they've got a full schedule ahead of them: They travel to see tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials.

In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Former UT quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs also went along on the trip as an escort.

The flight arrived home around 8 p.m. The community came out to welcome these heroes home with a celebration they deserved at McGhee Tyson Airport.

10News' Leslie Ackerson traveled with the group and posted updates throughout the day's events as they happened.

The flight landed in Knoxville around 10:30 a.m. and the Veterans were greeted by local kids who had signs and were singing!

While they were there, they got to see Rep. Tim Burchett.