KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many veterans, it's the trip of a lifetime.

Today, more than 130 veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor the sacrifices they and their fellow service members made for the country.

HonorAir flight 28 took off from McGhee Tyson Airport and headed to the nation's capital for an all-expense-paid, full-day experience.

Post by honorair.

Mayors Glenn Jacobs and Madeline Rogero helped with the sendoff. 

Veterans walked through a military honor guard from the Knoxville military entrance processing station. 

Knoxville HonorAir has completed 27 flights and flown more than 3600 veterans.

Post by honorair.

Veterans from all different eras take the trip: World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans are all usually represented on HonorAir's flights.

On this flight, there are five World War II, 23 Korea, and 102 Vietnam Veterans.

There is one woman and she is the oldest in the group at the age of 97.

RELATED: VFL Josh Dobbs to fly with HonorAir Flight 28

And they've got a full schedule ahead of them: They travel to see tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials.

Post by honorair.

In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.  

Former UT quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs also went along on the trip as an escort.

Post by honorair.

The flight arrived home around 8 p.m. The community came out to welcome these heroes home with a celebration they deserved at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Post by honorair.

RELATED: Service & Sacrifice: Elementary students fund HonorAir flights for veterans

RELATED: Airport parking changes for HonorAir flight return 

10News' Leslie Ackerson traveled with the group and posted updates throughout the day's events as they happened. 

The flight landed in Knoxville around 10:30 a.m. and the Veterans were greeted by local kids who had signs and were singing! 

While they were there, they got to see Rep. Tim Burchett. 

PHOTOS: HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
01 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
02 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
03 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
04 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
05 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
06 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
07 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
08 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
09 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
10 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
11 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
12 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
13 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
14 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
15 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
16 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
17 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
18 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
19 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
20 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
21 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
22 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
23 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
24 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (4/10/19)
25 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
26 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
27 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
28 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
29 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
30 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
31 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
32 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
33 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
34 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
35 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
36 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
37 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
38 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
39 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
40 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
41 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
42 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
43 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
44 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
45 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
46 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
47 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
48 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
49 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
50 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
51 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
52 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
53 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
54 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
55 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
56 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
57 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
58 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
59 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
60 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
61 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
62 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
63 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
64 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
65 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
66 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
67 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
68 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
69 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
70 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
71 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
72 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
73 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
74 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
75 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
76 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
77 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
78 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 (April 10, 2019)
79 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
80 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
81 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
82 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
83 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
84 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
85 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
86 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
87 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
88 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
89 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
90 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
91 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
92 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
93 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
94 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
95 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
96 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
97 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
98 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
99 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
100 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
101 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
102 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
103 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
104 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
105 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
106 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
107 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
108 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
109 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
110 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
111 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
112 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
113 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
114 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
115 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
116 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
117 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
118 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
119 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
120 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
121 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
122 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
123 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
124 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
125 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
126 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
127 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
128 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
129 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019
130 / 130
HonorAir Flight 28 - April 10, 2019