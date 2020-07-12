Deer processing factory on mission to not let those in their community go without a meal

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — For Paint Rock Valley owner Henry Maynor and his staff, deer processing is what they do.



"We'll take a deer we usually let them hang for 7 to 10 days and then they'll be skinned, quartered and cut and then they'll be vacuumed sealed," said Maynor.



Getting the meat back to hunters.



"We can season it and make breakfast sausage Italian sausage summer sausages," he said.



Their mission is bigger than that.



"Donating the meat is always important for us to feel like we're giving back to our community for the need of our community and for the people that can't provide stuff for themselves," he said.



Every year they step up to donate any extra meat they have or meat that has been designated for donation by a hunter.



"We enjoy the fact that we can help anybody out that's in need of anything," Maynor said.



Knowing that anything they give makes a huge impact says Paint Valley Rock employee Trent Edwards.



"For them to have meat that they didn't have to buy themselves it really makes a big difference," Edwards said.



With a global pandemic that is taking a toll on East Tennessee, they know how much their donation can go in helping a family eat.



"Well with COVID and a lot of the layoffs and things that have come along with that, we like doing anything we can for people that need it," said Maynor.



Rallying his neighbors to help the place he calls home.



"If anybody has any extra deer meat or anything that they want to donate, we are more than happy with that and we love to be a part of giving back to the community," Maynor said.