A Rogersville FedEx driver is a hero after springing into action when he saw a woman hanging off of a bridge.

Garrett Nicholson was on his daily route when he saw the woman.

"Honestly I was scared to death. I was worried she was going to fall, and that’s all what was running through my head. I kept imagining that she was going to fall. And I said if she did, I was going to go in after," Nicholson said .

He called 911 and started to talk to her, but she didn't listen.

"I don’t know how, but I managed to grab her by the arm, and I kept her. I was able to hold her and she was sitting there hanging off the side of the bridge," Nicholson said.

He held onto her until police arrived. He said he did what anyone else would do.

"I’ve always been a believer in helping others and we need to take the time to help one another. We don’t have enough of that in this world," Nicholson said .

Four days later that’s when tragedy struck the Nicholson family.

A fire in their living room engulfed the entire house, leaving the family with nothing.

"I was just devastated. Just to see everything you own, your entire life is pretty much destroyed, Nicholson said.

Nicholson was finishing his route when he received a call from a family member saying his house was on fire.

Thankfully no one was home.

"I couldn’t imagine if they were here. This is my home. They are my world," Nicholson said.

If I stop, I’ll stop and think what would happen. I would be stuck in a hole of depression that I don’t think I would be able to come out of. So I just have so thank God we weren’t here, and you know stuff is just stuff," said Garrett's wife, Patrice Nicholson.

But the worst part was telling his daughter she couldn't go home.

"That’s kind of hard. How do you explain to a six-year-old she can’t play with those toys because they aren’t there. That was heartbreaking," said Garrett Nicholson.

The family has moved to Kingsport where they are still recovering.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family through this difficult time.

