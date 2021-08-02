Knoxville barber takes his shop on the road

To understand this story, we must start when everything he owns now was just a dream.



"This idea came from, I was going through a really rough time in my life I was 23-year-old, I end up losing my job, lost my car, I lost a lot of things" said Rudd.



He refused to be defined by his circumstances.



"Went to barber school while doing so, the whole time in my head was to open up a mobile barbershop," Rudd said.



Now his dream has become his reality.



"This has been a 4-year dream of mine, 4-year goal stayed persistent and preserved through everything that I went through, I'm excited to take care of all of Knoxville," said Rudd.



In the age of COVID-19, he said there's no better time to get the bus on the road.



"It limits the exposure in a traditional barbershop there lobby's, there's more barbers there's more people this mobile concept…I come to you it's a one on one situation…I have hand sanitizer on board I have masks I have a temperature gun as well," Rudd said.



He has a message to anyone out there pursuing their dream.



"Have faith and a burning desire no matter what you're going through because life is going to hit, be persistent, preserver through it don't give up….you can be all that you want to be," Rudd said.