MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A literary festival in Blount County is preserving the history of Appalachia by sharing stories and showcasing regional authors.

Book lovers and historians alike were able to participate in the three day Cormac McCarthy Literary Festival at the county's library for its 100th year.

From New York best selling authors to local authors, writers of all backgrounds came to the event to share their stories.

The tales focused mostly on Appalachia and preserving the culture of the area.

"This festival is kind of a celebration of authors weaving their tails of Appalachia," said Ari Baker, organizer of the festival. "Our goal is to connect local authors with regional voices and inspire more people to write their own stories of Appalachia."

If you want to hear more, you still have one more day to catch it Sunday, November 3, at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Families fill Market Square for the LitUp Festival