A-maize-ing! Ohio farm celebrates Dolly Parton with cool corn maze

The elaborate corn maze design features Dolly and some of the things she is best known for!

HEBRON, Ohio — Is that a Dolly Parton-themed corn maze? We're all ears!

Van Buren Acres, a family-operated pumpkin farm out in Ohio, is celebrating Sevierville's favorite daughter by letting people get lost in all things Dolly. The elaborate corn maze design features Dolly and some of the things she is best known for, including music, mountains, the Imagination Library, and of course a butterfly!

If you're game, though, you're going to have about a six-hour drive ahead of you from Knoxville. The farm is located roughly 400 miles away from Knoxville at 5066 Keller Road in Hebron, Ohio -- just outside of Columbus.

The farm is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission to its fall event costs $9. The festivities run through Halloween, and include other activities such as hay rides, pig and duck races, and more.

The farm is known for its fun fall events and cool corn maze designs. In 2020, it celebrated retro gaming with a Pac-Man-themed "Pac-Maize." Check it out!