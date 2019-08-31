KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to multiple fans at the Vols football game against Georgia State Saturday, a member of the University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Band collapsed at the beginning of the halftime performance.

Multiple fans told WBIR that it was very hot during halftime. Our meteorologists tell us it was about 90 degrees at the time of the performance.

The band continued to play after the collapse. The student was walked off the field and treated by trainers.

We have reached out to the University of Tennessee and will update this story with more information as we get it.

