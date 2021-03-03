Harper spent more than a month in the hospital after a tornado destroyed her family's home. A year later, her family said she's thriving.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — These days, Harper Mynatt is just like any other toddler: Happy, funny and thriving.

"Harper is truly a miracle," her mother Jill Mynatt said. "Besides the scar on her head, you would never know anything had happened to her."

Like dozens of other families in Putnam County, the Mynatts lost their home to an EF-4 tornado on March 3, 2020.

Harper stayed more than a month at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, receiving treatment for injuries she suffered when the twister hit.

"A year after she suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the tornado, she is fully recovered," Jill Mynatt said. "The miracle of her life is something we thank God for every single day... we have no other explanation."

Jill said their family is incredibly thankful for all the love, prayers and support they've received over the past year.

"We are thankful for the doctors, nurses and therapists at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital who cared for her. We are thankful for the wonderful staff at Ronald McDonald House who gave us a place to live while we stayed by Harper’s side," Jill Mynatt said. "We’re grateful to our friends, family, and the countless others who prayed for us and supported us."

When Harper first woke up, her father Chad Mynatt said her left side wasn't moving much. She underwent physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Soon, Harper will celebrate her 3rd birthday with a full recovery.