How do you say goodbye to a best friend?

How do you come to terms with never seeing them again?

"It's the worst day of my life," Rayven Love Singleton said. "A nightmare you cannot wake up from."

As investigators work to determine the cause of death for two people found dead at a Claiborne County home Monday, friends are remembering the woman who lost her life. Friends said a home nurse found the father and daughter at their house in New Tazewell.

"Everyone should be like Jordyn. If they were, the world would be a much better place," Singleton said. "Her middle name was Hope and that’s what Jordyn lived by. Never lose, hope. I hold on to that. That’s something I have to remember."

Ravyen Love

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office launched a death investigation at the home in New Tazewell Monday.

Investigators said the initial call came in at 8 a.m. from a home nurse that visited the home.

According to the sheriff's office, no one shot Michael Parker, 53, and Jordyn Parker, 23. Investigators said an autopsy will have to reveal their cause of death.

"Forensics is completing the investigation and they are hoping to have an update by the end of the week," said Detective Tim Shrout with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

Friends described Jordyn Parker as a funny and loving. Most of all, she was a fighter. Jordyn was seriously injured in 2012 in a car crash in Grainger County. Her older brother died. Both were teenagers at the time.

"It tore our little town to pieces. She and her brother had such a bright future ahead of them. She survived something that he couldn’t," Singleton said. "She truly fought to live. She had a will to live and she always wanted to push forward and follow her dreams."

Rayven Love

Since preschool, Singleton and Jordyn were best friends. From taking pictures on her wedding day, to football games inside Neyland Stadium, the two were always together. Singleton said Jordyn is in a better place now. After the accident, their relationship took on a different meaning.

"I just wanted her to feel normal. She wasn’t different to me despite what had happened," Singleton said. "She’s whole again. She’s not confined to a wheelchair anymore. She’s better. We’ll miss her, but I don’t want anyone to forget her."

Friends started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her funeral expenses. You can find that here.