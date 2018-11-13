Paying for college is tough.

About 20 million families each year apply for federal student aid, according to the Department of Education.

Now, you can do that on your smartphone.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Lamar Alexander were in Sevier County on Wednesday showing students how.

"I'm looking to apply to UT and tuition and room and board is upward of about $25,000 a year, so obviously that's a large amount of money so you need all the help that you can get," said Sevier County High School student Jake Agee.

It's hard for students like Agee to fathom that kind of price tag.

That's why he and millions of others apply for FAFSA or federal student aid.

And it's not easy.

"It's definitely complicated because you have to fill out so many random questions," Agee said.

This fall the Department of Education launched MyStudentAid, a smartphone app so students and parents can apply for aid more easily.

Apple: Click to download

Google: Click to download

"We want to see all students here in Sevier County and across the state of Tennessee have access to higher education in new and much more seamless ways," DeVos said.

Sen. Alexander has long criticized FAFSA for being too complicated.

"My job is to finish this work by reducing the number of questions, which we hope to do," Alexander said.

The senator said about 400,000 Tennesseans applied for aid last year, including more than 700 in Sevier County.

Students there said it's one less thing to worry about as they try to figure out their futures.

"With this app it's more accessible," Agee said.

