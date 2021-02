The fire happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Clark Street in Downtown Athens. Athens Fire Department said there were no injuries.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Athens Fire Department said there were no injuries after a fire at Athens Housing Authority Office.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Clark Street in Downtown Athens.

The building was completely engulfed in fire, so Athens Fire ended ended up calling in help from the McMinn County, Englewood and Riceville fire departments.