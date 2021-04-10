A year-and-a-half later, a Morristown church has been completed after a fire destroyed it

The church was rebuilt thanks to hundreds of volunteers. Its first service was held on October 3rd.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — More than a year and a half ago, lightning struck a Morristown church and set it on fire. It left the Roe Junction Baptist Church in ashes.

But hundreds of volunteers stepped up to help rebuild the church along with many donations sent in.

This month, the church was finally completed and held its first service in the new building Oct. 3.

Pastor Jason Lemka said it's been a long journey, but he is grateful to have the church back.

"I was just standing here looking out the doors and just thinking wow, this has been a long, long process," Lemka said.

The church took the hit near the very beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Lemka said it feels amazing to be back.

"There wasn't a dry eye here," Lemka said. "We were all excited and everyone was crying. It was pretty amazing."

Lemka said he put his faith in God through the rebuilding process.

"I mean if you really just put your faith in God, he can handle it," Lemka said. "In his time he will take care of it."