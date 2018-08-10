Knoxville — It was still somewhat calm in Pensacola, Florida Monday afternoon.

One East Tennessee woman says it was calm, but the wind and waves have slowly picked up since Sunday.

Ashley Richardson of Maryville is visiting Pensacola with her family.

"I did talk to some locals, and I was told that it's nothing, that we should probably be too concerned about," Ashley Richardson said. "But my perspective on it: It's strong."

But her calm, family vacation could change very soon.

"The winds are very strong, and they've got red flags up to keep people out of the ocean because the waves are just like, I mean they're crashing in," Richardson said.

The path of Hurricane Michael could cross right over the Florida panhandle. Richardson says she's ready.

"If it does come to where we think we need to leave, we will evacuate and head on back to East Tennessee," Richardson said. "But as far as right now, we're not really too concerned about the weather, unless it does pick up."

Richardson's family is one of many who headed to the coast this weekend.

This week is Fall Break for many local schools.

AAA director of public affairs Stephanie Milani says if you're thinking of heading to the Panhandle this week, wait a day or two longer and see where the storm goes.

"Because we've seen in the past, that the trajectory can change drastically," Milani said.

She says if you're traveling this time of year, AAA recommends you get travel insurance.

"It will help you get back any of those non-refundable deposits that you've already paid if there is a hurricane, if there's a medical emergency--something unforeseen," Milani said.

It would help in situations like Hurricane Michael.

"Now, the caveat is that you should purchase that trip protection coverage before an event happens, so AAA recommends that you purchase that trip interruption protection when you make your reservations," Milani said.

Richardson says it's something she's considering in the future.

"Yes, that would be something that we would look into," Richardson said.

Milani says if you're down there now, and officials recommend evacuations, be sure to follow them.

