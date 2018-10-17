Rocky Top — An abandoned building that used to be a hospital caught fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Rocky Top on South Main Street, Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster said.

Firefighters were able to respond in less than a minute, Foster said. Clinton and Rocky Top fire crews worked the scene. The roof of had building caved in, so firemen couldn't go inside the building.

Dispatchers said they believed no one was inside the building or injured from the fire.

The building was fully engulfed quickly, Foster said, and there was no electricity in the building.

10News will update this story with new information as we receive it.

