Rocky Top — An abandoned building that used to be a hospital caught fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Rocky Top on South Main Street, Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster said.

Firefighters were able to respond in less than a minute, Foster said. Clinton and Rocky Top fire crews worked the scene. The roof of had building caved in, so firemen couldn't go inside the building.

No one was inside the building or injured from the fire. Foster said the cause has yet to be determined and the state fire marshal is involved in the investigation.

The building was fully engulfed quickly, Foster said, and there was no electricity in the building.

The roughly 9,000 square-foot building was a total loss. Foster said it was owned by a group that had intended to turn it into a Christian counseling and rehab center.

The property had been left abandoned for at least the last three years, according to Foster. The building had been a hospital for the community up until the mid 80s. After that, it was used as a mission.

Foster said he had just been inside the building the day before the fire with potential buyers who appeared to be interested in the site and getting it up to code. He said the city had been working on citations to fix up and limit access to the structure to keep out vagrants.

Foster said crews are now working to clean up the site.

