KFD: Crews responding to fire at abandoned house on Forest Avenue

The Knoxville Fire Department said the house is located at the 1200 block of Forest Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to a fire on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, at around 4:48 p.m.

They said the fire was on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue, in the Fort Sanders neighborhood. It was inside of an abandoned home that was cut up into apartments, they said.

Smoke bellowed up from the building on Wednesday, sending a cloud over the neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus. They said at around 5 p.m. that no firefighters were entering the house because of the "heavy fire load."

But by 5:15 p.m. KFD said nobody was inside of the house when the fire started. By 5:32 p.m. they said the fire was under control and the house was a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.