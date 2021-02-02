Absentee ballots available for eligible residents to vote in 5 Knoxville City Council races

The seats up for the Aug. 31 primary are in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eligible registered voters can now ask for an absentee ballot to participate in the Aug. 31 primary for Knoxville City Council races.

Here's how to get an application for the absentee ballot. You must turn it in seven days before the August primary, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

Early voting begins Aug. 11.

The general election is Nov. 2.

There are multiple candidates running in each of the five races. District 5 does not have an race.

The candidates:

*District 1 including South Knoxville: David Hayes, Elizabeth Murphy and incumbent Tommy Smith

*District 2 including West Knoxville: Incumbent Andrew Roberto and challenger Kim Smith

*District 3 including Northwest Knoxville: Nicholas Ciparro and incumbent Seema Singh

*District 4 including North Knoxville: Jim Klonaris, Jen McMahon and incumbent Lauren Rider

*District 6 including downtown and parts of East Knoxville: Deidra Harper, Garrett Holt and incumbent Gwen McKenzie.