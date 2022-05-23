Accidental deaths, homicides and motor-vehicle deaths rose Knox and Anderson counties during 2021

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center released its annual report on Monday that revealed the number of unnatural deaths was continuing to rise.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A report released Monday showed that the number of people who died for reasons other than natural causes increased during 2021 in Knox County and Anderson County.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center said the number of overall deaths rose by more than 12%, and the number of accidental deaths climbed 32% compared to the previous year. The center serves as the office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Knox County and Anderson county.

Overall, they said that 9,830 deaths were reported in the counties, making up around 1.75%of the county. Around three-quarters of those deaths were reported to the Medical Examiner for work.

They also said that the number of homicides increased by 6% in Knox County, though there were no homicides reported in Anderson County. Most of those homicides involved a gun, according to the report — 101 out of 111 total homicides.

They also said the number of deaths involving motor vehicles increased by 30%.

The report also said that the number of people who were cremated by their county because they did not have enough money in their estate for a burial rose by around 24%, and the number of formal neuropathologic studies increased too. During these studies, officials analyzed the makeup of people's nervous systems and brain tissue.

In 2017, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center said they performed 3,826 autopsies. Four years later, in 2021, they said they did 6,235 autposites.

"The number of deaths reported to the Regional Forensic Center is growing each year," officials said in the report.