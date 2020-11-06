Accused Appalachian Trail killer found competent to stand trial

A U.S. magistrate judge in Virginia said James L. Jordan appears able to help his lawyer defend him in the May 2019 case.

After months of treatment and evaluation, the New England man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman on the Appalachian Trail appears competent and ready to face prosecution, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled Thursday.

James L. Jordan, 31, appeared Thursday morning with his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Va.

Jordan's lawyer argues he has a history of mental illness.

On the AT he called himself "Sovereign." Hikers last year said he acted erratically, and he'd threatened people on the trail in Unicoi County, Tenn., before the May 2019 killing, according to police.

Jordan grew up in the Boston area.

He's been getting care at the federal Bureau of Prisons' Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C. He got out of that facility June 2, federal prison records show.

When a defendant with a history of mental illness is charged with a crime, it's routine to evaluate whether he's so impaired that he can't help himself or whether, with treatment and perhaps medication, he can be restored to competency.

A sealed psychiatric report was submitted last month to the court indicating Jordan is "competent to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings and to assist properly in his defense," Sargent's order Thursday states.

The government and defense accept the report, the judge found. There's no "reasonable" cause to believe Jordan is currently suffering a mental disease or defect.

Sargent, however, said Jordan will continue to be held in jail pending prosecution.

May 2019 trail attack

Jordan has been in custody since authorities say he attacked two people on the trail in Virginia, killing Ron Sanchez, 43, an Oklahoman and an Iraq War veteran, and wounding a woman who also was hiking the trail.

Jordan used a knife, according to investigators.

Federal authorities allege Jordan confronted four hikers on the AT in Smyth County, Va., within the George Washington and Thomas Jefferson National Forest.

They knew about him through social media and were aware of an incident the month before in Unicoi County in which he'd threatened hikers, according to the federal affidavit from FBI Special Agent Micah Childers. They had a photo of him on a cellphone.

Later that night, the same foursome made camp in Wythe County, further to the north on the trail.

They encountered Jordan again, this time making threats that he'd set them on fire as they rested in their tents.

When they tried to walk away, Jordan approached with a knife, records state.

Two hikers ran, and Jordan chased them for a time, according to a federal affidavit. He came back and faced the other two hikers, arguing with one of them.

As the female hiker watched, Jordan started stabbing Sanchez, authorities allege. He fell to the ground.

The female hiker ran. When she began to tire, according to the federal affidavit, Jordan caught up to her and started stabbing her. She put her arms up as if to surrender and suffered multiple stab wounds.