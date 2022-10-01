ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

The incident was investigated thoroughly and no student was assaulted, according to superintendent Tim Parrott.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday.

According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.

Parrott mentioned that Mr. Jenkins called him early Friday morning and informed him about the rumors of a walkout, and for the safety of the students, he was going to put the school into a soft lockdown.

"A soft lockdown limits the number of students in the hallways while still being able to maintain regularly scheduled class changes," said Parrott. "The soft lockdown lasted the first block from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m."

ACS is required to follow Tenn. state law that requires students to use the bathroom of their gender at birth, Parrott said.