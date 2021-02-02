ACSO: Arrested fugitive taken to hospital with K-9 bite after search along I-75

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police Department said a man with active warrants out for his arrest in Knox County is in custody after a search along I-75 Thursday.
The ACSO said a man, identified as David Dunlap Jr. by the Knoxville Police Department and East TN Valley Crimestoppers, led authorities on a foot chase along I-75 near Clinton.
Deputies said a K-9 team was able to apprehend him. Dunlap was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite before being booked into jail, the ACSO said.
According to Knox County court records, Dunlap had prior felony drug and weapon charges that were bound over to a grand jury in July 2019. The records said Dunlap had been in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun -- saying he also had an active warrant at the time out for a felony theft charge.