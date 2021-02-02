ACSO: Arrested fugitive taken to hospital with K-9 bite after search along I-75

Deputies said a K-9 team was able to apprehend him. Dunlap was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police Department said a man with active warrants out for his arrest in Knox County is in custody after a search along I-75 Thursday.

The ACSO said a man, identified as David Dunlap Jr. by the Knoxville Police Department and East TN Valley Crimestoppers, led authorities on a foot chase along I-75 near Clinton.

Deputies said a K-9 team was able to apprehend him. Dunlap was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite before being booked into jail, the ACSO said.