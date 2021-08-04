ACSO: Minor pedestrian hit by vehicle on Edgemoor Road Wednesday evening

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that the child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Edgemoor Road Wednesday night. The pedestrian was a minor, officials said.

The incident happened in front of a Breadbox, according to a release from officials. They also said that the child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident, officials said.

Information about the age and condition of the minor was not immediately available. Information also was not available as to the cause of the crash.