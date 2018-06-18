Acting TBI Director Jason Locke is the subject of an internal investigation after "accusations" about him were shared with Gov. Bill Haslam, a spokeswoman for the governor said Monday.

Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals said Haslam's office received an emailed complaint from Kim Locke, Jason Locke's wife, Friday.

"We referred the allegations in the email to law enforcement," Donnals said.

Investigators are looking into "the accusation of misuse of state funds" after the complaint was submitted, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement.

“The TBI has been made aware of, and takes seriously, the accusations involving Acting Director Jason Locke,” DeVine said. “We would defer further questions related to that aspect to the Governor’s Office.”

Donnals would not say which law enforcement agency would be handling the investigation.

Lebanon attorney Jeff Cherry said he was retained midday Monday to represent Locke. But he declined to comment on any details surrounding the investigation.

"I haven't seen the complaint. I don't have the benefit of knowing what the allegation is from a formal perspective," Cherry said in a phone interview. "I just know that there has been a complaint."

Locke, who has been with the TBI for 21 years, is handling the duties of director until the next permanent director takes the reins. He was one of three candidates vying for the job.

DeVine did not say if Locke had been placed on leave.

This is a developing story.

