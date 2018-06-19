As top state legislative leaders have called for the resignation of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's acting director amid allegations of his misuse of state funds, the agency has placed him on administrative leave.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine reported Tuesday afternoon that Jason Locke, "in accordance with TBI policy, and at his discretion, recommendation, and direction," is being placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an outside investigation into the allegations.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally on Tuesday said he would advise Locke to step down from the state investigative agency.

"The allegations against Jason are extremely troubling," McNally said in a statement. "If I were advising him, I would counsel him to resign for the good of his family and the bureau."

House Speaker Beth Harwell commended Gov. Bill Haslam for "immediately launching an investigation" into the allegations that were brought against Locke by his wife, Kim Locke, in an email last week to the governor's office.

Kim Locke says her husband used state funds to carry out an affair with another state employee.

"Locke now needs to step down," Harwell said in a statement. "This should be dealt with swiftly, as the taxpayers of this state deserve nothing less. Tennesseans must be able to have trust in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation."

Haslam's office on Monday confirmed that it had asked the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury is investigating the matter.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk are also communicating with TBI and the comptroller's office about the case.

Jeff Cherry, an attorney based in Lebanon, confirmed that Locke had retained his counsel on Monday.

New TBI director named amid launch of investigation

Just after confirming that an investigation was underway concerning Locke, Haslam's office Monday announced that Knoxville Police Chief David B. Rausch had been selected to lead TBI starting June 25.

Rausch and Locke were both among the three finalists from a field of 44 applicants up for the TBI director position.

Rausch has worked for the Knoxville Police Department since 1993 and became chief in March 2011.

DeVine said that senior TBI staff, including several assisting directors and other high-ranking personnel, will oversee the agency's operations until Rausch assumes his role as director on Monday.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved