Activist, mayoral candidate convicted in 2021 assault, disorderly conduct incident

Police were called after Constance Every went to a Gay Street restaurant and made threats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Constance Every, an activist, veteran and Knoxville mayoral candidate, was convicted this week in Knox County Criminal Court of assault and disorderly conduct for two incidents that occurred the same night in October 2021.

Every, 37, faces sentencing Aug. 3 before Judge Hector Sanchez.

Jurors convicted her of shoving an employee of Nama on Gay Street who intervened after Every created a disturbance at the restaurant Oct. 6, 2021. She also was convicted of disorderly conduct for her behavior afterward on the street nearby in the downtown neighborhood.

According to a warrant, Every went inside and was greeted by a hostess. She said she didn't want to talk to her; a manager came forward.

Every accused the manager of only serving white people and yelled at her, the warrant states. The manager called 911.

The state's evidence for jurors included witnesses from that night as well as 911 calls and bodycam footage.

Every threw a lamp that was on the hostess stand to the floor. When another employee got involved, she shoved him with both hands, a warrant states.

She told him and the manager they were going to get shot, authorities alleged. She left.

Knoxville Police Department Sgt. Scott Coffey, who was responding to the area after the disturbance call, spotted her on State Street. She was yelling and screaming on the street such that people at the rear of the Tennessee Theatre could hear her, and she yelled and screamed at Coffey because he was a police officer, a warrant states.

Every is awaiting trial, along with several others, on a charge of disturbing a Knox County Commission meeting in April 2021.