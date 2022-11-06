Activists gather in downtown Knoxville for gun reform

The demonstration was part of the "March for Our Lives" movement which has seen similar protests in other cities like Washington D.C., New York and Nashville.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands across the country took to the streets demanding action on gun reform in multiple cities on Saturday, including in downtown Knoxville.

Demonstrations were organized by "March for Our Lives," a national movement dedicated to eliminating "the epidemic of gun violence." These public protests come in the light of several mass shootings in the United States, including one in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed.

The demonstration was held in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville. "Moms Demand Action" along with other community organizations hosted the gathering. Protestors are demanding Congress to take action and institute stricter gun laws.

Some of the co-organizer's of the event had just graduated from high school, and said they do this because school is no longer a safe place.