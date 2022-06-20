New 48-bed addiction treatment center opens in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A new addiction recovery treatment center opened in Seymour Monday.
Landmark Recovery opened its first center in East Tennessee with a 48-bed treatment center at the old Brookhaven Retreat at 1016 Ic King Road.
The center will provide detox, inpatient, outpatient and partial hospitalization services to people in the area.
Michelle Dubey, Chief Clinical Officer at Landmark Recovery, said most of its locations employ more than 90 people to ensure patients have therapists available to help.
"Everything that we provide is an evidence-based practice. So that means it's founded by science, it's backed by science. We serve adults with substance abuse disorders, so it's treatment modalities that are appropriate to that population, and many of our therapists can easily become trained in it so that we can deliver those services with fidelity to the models," she said.
Landmark Recovery is headquartered in Nashville and operates nine other addiction treatment centers across the country.