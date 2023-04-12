Advance Knox extends deadline for final round of community input

Advance Knox is a project aimed at creating a comprehensive plan to guide decisions on Knox County's growth over the coming years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for the final round of community input on Advance Knox has been extended to April 23, the city announced.

Those interested in participating should fill out the online survey.

Advance Knox began at the end of 2021 and was expected to take around 18 months to complete. At the end of the process, in which groups collect opinions and determine the values of Knox County, they will propose a final plan to be heard by the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission. That plan will then go to the Knox County Commission for approval.

The plan will establish policies and principles meant to guide future development and preservation decisions. County leaders will be expected to use the plan when making decisions on land use maps, zoning, and other kinds of decisions.

Advance Knox only applies to unincorporated parts of Knox County. It does not apply to Knoxville or Farragut, but the county can propose planning solutions to both areas as part of the plan.