Advance Knox to host third round of public input meetings on plan guiding decisions on county growth

Several meetings are scheduled for the week starting March 27, with another virtual public meeting set for April 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A project aimed at creating a comprehensive plan to guide decisions on Knox County's growth over the coming years announced a third round of public input meetings.

Advance Knox began at the end of 2021 and was expected to take around 18 months to complete. At the end of the process, in which groups collect opinions and determine the values of Knox County, they will propose a final plan to be heard by the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission. That plan will then go to the Knox County Commission for approval.

The plan will establish policies and principles meant to guide future development and preservation decisions. County leaders will be expected to use the plan when making decisions on land use maps, zoning, and other kinds of decisions.

Advance Knox only applies to unincorporated parts of Knox County. It does not apply to Knoxville or Farragut, but the county can propose planning solutions to both areas as part of the plan.

Until Oct. 31, they also distributed a survey that asked residents to share their opinion on three different growth scenarios — the "status quo" scenario, the "town and country" scenario, and the "on the road again" scenario. Each scenario described different kinds of development goals that emphasized different values.

County leaders previously said around 75,000 people were expected to move to the area over the next 20 years.

A list of the upcoming public meetings where people can discuss their priorities for Knox County's growth is below.

Cansler YMCA - March 27 at 12 p.m.

Gibbs Middle School - March 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Brickey McCloud Elementary School - March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Public Event (register here) - March 29 at 12 p.m.

Northshore Elementary School - March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Bonny Kate Elementary School - March 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Public Event (register here) - April 6 at 12 p.m.