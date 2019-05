KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There will soon be a new place to play in West Knoxville!

Adventure Action Park is set to open later this month at 9305 Kingston Pike, at the site of the former Veloce Indoor Speedway in the Market Place Shopping Center.

According to its website, Adventure Action Park will have go karts, a ninja warrior course, trampolines, a zipline, climbing wall, and more.

It says all ages are welcome, and its available for birthday parties or special occasions.

