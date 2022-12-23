Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

The Tennessee Valley Authority said its actively working with local power companies and other regional utilities to minimize the duration of these rolling blackouts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system.

The Knoxville Utilities Board later said at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.

The Appalachian Electric Cooperative also said that the rolling blackouts have been terminated, but said because of high winds and downed trees some customers could still experience outages. They also asked people to reduce electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety to reduce demand on the power grid.

The City of Oak Ridge also said that TVA ended all rolling blackouts across the region, but also said people should try to conserve electricity where they can such as by not using washing machines, dryers or dishwashers. They should also try to retain heat in their homes keeping window coverings closed.

TVA was asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electric power use "as much as possible without sacrificing safety," according to a Facebook post from the company.

"TVA and local power companies are proactively taking steps to temporarily reduce power supplies to certain local areas, which may create brief, intermittent power outages to homes and businesses," TVA said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience we know these conditions will cause, especially during a holiday period, but it is a necessary step to prevent far greater power interruptions affecting the entire area," TVA said.

We are asking for everyone’s help in ensuring the power grid remains stable for us all. Posted by Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday, December 23, 2022

The Sevier Co. Electric System said it would implement rolling blackouts for 15 minutes. 441 SCEC customers were without power as of noon.

Here are tips to reduce power use: