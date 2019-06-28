A Jefferson County woman is being charged with a felony after one of her co-workers said she stole her information and used it to ship thousands of dollars worth of iPhones to her home.

According to the affidavit filed in Jefferson County General Sessions Court, the victim reported that someone had used her cell phone account to purchase four iPhone XS Max phones on Christmas in 2018.

61-year-old Julie Collins was named as the suspect. Authorities said she charged all the phones, which totaled more than $6,200, to the victim's Verizon account and then mailed them to her Talbott home.

According to the affidavit, Collins did not know the victim on a personal level, but the victim said Collins was a co-worker at Arconic in Morristown.

The victim said she had no clue how Collins got her information.

When investigators interviewed Collins, the affidavit said she claimed to have been dating a man online who emailed her shipping labels and she would pick up various electronics or have them mailed to her home.

Collins told investigators she never met the man in person -- and only knew him from her online interactions.

Collins told investigators she did not realize the phones were from her co-worker's Verizon account, saying she knew the victim but not on a personal level.

Authorities said Collins also has pending felony theft charges out of Hamblen and Knox County for shipping and receiving items that were purchased from the county school systems.

Authorities said Collins was arrested on June 25 and is being charged with identity theft and felony theft for the crimes. She was being held in jail on bonds totaling $7,500.