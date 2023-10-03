City to celebrate new affordable housing complex in East Knoxville

Tenants at the Ammons at Asheville Highway will pay rent based on their income, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect only the listed rent prices for the project. An earlier version incorrectly said that rent would be based on tenants' income.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly finished affordable housing complex in East Knoxville is taking place on Friday, April 14.

The Ammons at Asheville Highway is a 102,267-square-foot apartment complex. It features 28 two-bedroom units and 52 three-bedroom units. According to The Ammons' website, two-bedroom units are listed for $905 per month and three-bedroom units are listed for $1,181 per month.

The city of Knoxville funded $2 million for the complex from its Affordable Rental Development Fund.

Knoxville-based Southeast Capital, LLC is hosting the ribbon-cutting. The developer specializes in affordable housing.