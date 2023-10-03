City to celebrate new affordable housing complex in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect only the listed rent prices for the project. An earlier version incorrectly said that rent would be based on tenants' income.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly finished affordable housing complex in East Knoxville is taking place on Friday, April 14.
The Ammons at Asheville Highway is a 102,267-square-foot apartment complex. It features 28 two-bedroom units and 52 three-bedroom units. According to The Ammons' website, two-bedroom units are listed for $905 per month and three-bedroom units are listed for $1,181 per month.
The city of Knoxville funded $2 million for the complex from its Affordable Rental Development Fund.
Knoxville-based Southeast Capital, LLC is hosting the ribbon-cutting. The developer specializes in affordable housing.
This complex is the second development that Southeast Capital has partnered with the city of Knoxville on. Two more developments, Inskip Flats and Central Terrace, are currently under construction.