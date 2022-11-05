Affordable housing in East Knoxville close to finishing first phase of construction

Officials said the first phase of construction includes building 105 new units of affordable housing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new affordable housing community is making progress toward finishing its first phase of construction.

Audrey Johnson moved into the first new building at The First Creek at Austin in late 2021. She moved from Walter P. Taylor Homes, an affordable housing community in the Five Points area.

“It was time for a change, and they changed it for the better, and I need better," she said. "I love where I live, it is like a condo. I don't even like to come outside."

She now lives within walking distance from downtown Knoxville and said the new neighborhood is one of the best places she's ever lived.

“We want to provide that. I don't think that should be necessarily based on income; I think everyone should have that opportunity,” said Ben Bentley, the CEO of Knoxville's Community Development Corporation.

Formerly known as Austin Homes, it was built in 1941 and is a housing community owned by KCDC. Bentley said the new community was an opportunity to keep affordable housing in a part of Knoxville that is continuing to grow.

“We feel like it's essential to reinvest in some of these older neighborhoods to preserve affordability so that folks who have lived here for a long time can continue to live here, while also adding additional housing supply,” said Bentley.

The first phase focuses on building 105 units in the new community. There are also many new amenities planned including a fitness center, pet spa and WiFi in common areas.

To celebrate the opening, city leaders and neighbors gathered for a ribbon-cutting event.

“So, all in all, this is just a fascinating first step in introducing a new housing supply to Knoxville,” said Bentley.