After two years of work, one of the most popular trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has fully reopened to visitors.

Park officials hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday to thank the work crew, volunteers, park partners, and donors for their support in finishing the rehab project on Rainbow Falls Trail.

The 6-mile trail that accesses the popular Rainbow Falls area and the top of Mt. Le Conte has been closed Monday through Thursday to accomplish some much-needed rehabilitation.

The event will recognize the National Park Service Trails Crew, the American Conservation Experience Youth Crew, Friends of the Smokies, and the Aslan Foundation.

PREVIOUS: Rainbow Falls trail rehab restarts, leading to weekday trail closures

"The much-needed trail improvements enhance the safety of the trail and provide a durable trail corridor to limit visitation impacts on one of the most iconic trail destinations in the park," the park wrote in a release. "Through the thoughtful rehabilitation techniques using natural materials, the historic nature of the trail has been preserved allowing future visitors an opportunity to enjoy the unique trail for years to come."

In 2012, Friends of the Smokies established the Trails Forever endowment thanks to a matching gift from the Aslan Foundation in Knoxville. Now, the $5 million endowment funds a full-time trail crew in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to reconstruct and rehabilitate some of the park’s most impacted trails.

The Trails Forever program provides the opportunity for a highly skilled trail crew to focus reconstruction efforts on high use and high priority trails in the park including Rainbow Falls Trail and the recently restored Alum Cave, Chimney Tops, and Forney Ridge Trails along with other projects across the park.

