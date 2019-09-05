LOUDON, Tenn. — The historic Loudon County Courthouse, which was heavily damaged by a fire last month, may be rebuilt into a museum, according to the Loudon mayor.

On April 23, a huge fire broke out in the attic of the historic building and quickly spread. Most of the second floor, where the courtrooms were located, was destroyed.

Loudon County officials vowed to rebuild, but now may be eyeing a different use for the building that was built in 1872.

RELATED: Historic Loudon County courthouse deemed a 'significant if not total loss' after devastating fire

RELATED: After devastating courthouse fire: 'We will rebuild'

Jeff Harris, mayor of the city of Loudon, told 10News the hope is to rebuild the courthouse as a museum or something along those lines.

All of the business conducted in the courthouse has been moved to temporary locations.

Damage estimates are not complete, but Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw told 10News they are expected to exceed a million dollars. The engineer's structural report is expected in the next few days, and they'll know more about that.

RELATED: First look inside Loudon Co. Courthouse after fire

RELATED: Loudon County mourns loss of historic courthouse

Bradshaw said the cause of the fire was likely electrical, but it may never be knows for sure because of the extent of the damage.

County commission is expected to meet on May 20 to discuss building a new annex for county business on the riverfront, which the city is already in the process of redeveloping.

Harris said the city had received a $1 million dollar grant from TDOT to for the riverfront redevelopment.