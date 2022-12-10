Customer claims erectile dysfunction treatment program 'scammed' him out of thousands

More than 50% of men older than 50 struggle with erectile dysfunction, said ED research from John Hopkins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vincent Martin is like millions of men across the globe who struggle with erectile dysfunction. It's a topic many won't speak up about. However, Martin is ready to be heard.

He first watched the Peak Performance for Men commercial on television. After hearing it over, and over and over again, he sought more information.

"I thought, let me try them out. You know, because I've been having dysfunctions. I mean, im 73 years old," Martin said.

He said it was easy to get started. He called and made an appointment at the Peak Performance for Men's location in Knoxville, off Walker Springs Road.

The company made him sign a contract, which explained their shockwave and linear compression treatment. On their website, that treatment is explained as "...protocol which is scientifically proven to increase blood flow to the penis - optimizing erections, sensitivity, and sexual performance."

It is a drug-free, needle-free, and surgery-free treatment option.

The company is upfront about its success rate. Out of their more than 1,000 patients, they claim 80% success with "viable candidates, including men from their 30s to late 80s."

Martin was not one of those success stories. He's not the only one.

"Nothing happened, I couldn't feel anything still, and I didn't get any arousal," Martin said.

The way the treatment plan is laid out in the contracts is as follows:

Treatment protocol: Six treatments, once per week, for 30 minutes. these six sessions are followed by a 30-day rest period and a re-evaluation.

The total cost of treatment: is $5,995, which includes a $595 administration fee for patient records, securing calendar space, and other administrative functions.

Additional treatments: The patient shall receive an additional six treatments free of charge after the 30-day rest period.

The last portion of the contract was intended for patients who did not find success with the first six rounds of treatment.

The company offers patients a payment plan to pay week-by-week or spread out payments over a series of months. However, Martin paid the entirety of the treatment, which was $5,995 in cash upfront.

During his 30-day rest period, Martin realized his proactivity may have been a mistake.

"When when my month was over with, it closed down, and I got the paperwork," Martin said.

According to the foreclosure letter, Peak Performance in Knoxville "was the subject of a foreclosure action and closed its business on August 23, 2022."

Martin said he was confused. None of the treatments worked, he hadn't gone back for an evaluation and didn't get to access the six additional treatments included in the company's contract. that's when he started calling around.

"They wouldn't give me a direct answer anytime I called them. They always sent me to Virginia Beach, which is the main office," Martin said. "Then, they would refer me back to someone from Knoxville, then they referred me back."

He's reached out to emails, cell phones, and landlines. The only person Martin said he's actually spoken with was the company's attorney. He said, still no luck.

"I paid y'all more than $5,000 in cash, and I get reimbursed in no kind of way," Martin said. "All I want is to get refunded. I only got six treatments and no change. They owe me half."

10News tried to contact Peak Performance for Men via phone and email. They have not responded to any requests for information or interview at this time.

Since all of this happened, Vincent also learned of the company's reviews by the Better Business Bureau, both locally and across the United States.

Locally, there are four complaints filed against the company on the BBB website. Those complaints are anonymous. But, the company has an 'F' rating from the BBB of East Tennessee. It is not accredited.

One customer said he completed 12 treatments and was offered six more at a higher dose. That never happened, according to his post on BBB, they never contacted him again.

"Every phone number I called was routed to the main office in Virginia. So far I have not heard from anyone. At this point I feel I have been scammed and Peak Performance had avoided all my attempts to speak with someone about my concerns," the anonymous complaint said.

Another complaint from the Knoxville location said he had been receiving Peak Performance treatments for 24 weeks before a different physician told him it was just a leakage issue.

"I reached out repeatedly and asked for a refund and was told that the office manager would contact me. As of this week, after another attempt this past Friday, I have yet to hear from this 'business,'" that complaint said.

Another complaint on the company's national BBB page said a man is on the payment plan and stopped receiving treatment.

"I need the payments to stop and I need a refund for the money I spent. I've tried to call twice this week and when I call it always says they are too busy to answer the phone and they never call me back," that complaint said.

Tony Binkley with the BBB of East Tennessee said consumers need to pay attention to company ratings on BBB before spending their money there.

Later, Martin also found out that the Peak Performance for Men contract also contained a sub-section, which asked him to waive his rights to leave any reviews on Google or with the BBB.

Binkley said that's also a major red flag.

Martin regrets his decision, but now he just wants his money back.

"That's not right. That's not right. they shouldn't have done me, or anybody else that way," he said.