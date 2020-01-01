PASADENA, Calif. — The Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band is slated to march in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade as part of the Rose Bowl.

The band arrived in California a few days ago.

The Tournament of Roses says DB will join 19 other bands as they march through Pasadena, California. The band has been preparing for this trip for months.

The Rose Parade first began in the late 1800s with the first band joining the parade in 1891. This year's theme is "The Power of Hope."

The parade will be broadcast live Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. on NBC.

The Rose Bowl Game will follow the parade at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN as the Oregon Ducks take on the Wisconsin Badgers.