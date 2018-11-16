The Tennessee Valley Authority is spilling all nine of its dams on the Tennessee River after soaking rains contributed to much higher-than-average lake levels.

According to the TVA, the Tennessee River Valley has seen nearly 4.4 inches of rain in the first two weeks of November alone.

That's nearly triple the normal amount for this time of year.

The TVA said Norris Lake and South Holston Lake levels are at the highest they've ever been this time of year.

The TVA said spilling the excess water will make sure there's enough room for flood storage.

