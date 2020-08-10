AG: Hospital operator agrees to $5M settlement over 2014 patient data breach

CHS operates several East Tennessee hospitals.

A hospital chain has reached a $5 million settlement with Tennessee and 27 other states over a 2014 data breach that exposed patient information, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.

The settlement, filed Thursday, is with Tennessee-based CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc., and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC. The breach impacted 6.1 million patients, including almost 450,000 in Tennessee, according to the AG.

Franklin-based CHS ran or leased more than 200 hospitals at the time, including Tennova's North Knoxville Medical Center, Tennova Turkey Creek, Tennova's Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova's LaFollette Medical Center.

CHSPSC, also based in Franklin, provides management and professional services to CHS-affiliated hospitals and health care providers.

In August 2014, the defendants reported that intruders likely using malware had gotten into CHSPSC's computer network in April 2014 and in June 2014.

"Exposed in the breach were the names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses of patients. The judgment, agreed to by CHS, requires a $5 million payment to the States. Tennessee will receive $666,686.77," a release Thursday states.

The state, among others, sued CHS and CHSPSC, alleging they had failed under the law to do enough to avoid the data breach and protect patient information.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in the release that CHS will be required to take better, comprehensive security steps.