KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voices rang out in pride in a video shared by Arbor Terrace of Knoxville.

Residents of the assisted senior living and dementia care facility had gathered together, put on their orange and sang a song devoted to their home.

But with a twist.

It was to the tune of Rocky Top! The song's iconic lyrics had been changed to reflect special things about their daily life there.

Such as "Ain't no smoggy smoke at Arbor, ain't no grocery bills" and "Now we don't get bored at Arbor, Bingo's too fun by far. That's why all the folks at Arbor keep their quarters in a jar".

