KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A recent air quality report from The American Lung Association shows Knoxville's air isn't great, but it's getting better.

"It's much healthier than it's been in the past," Knox County Air Quality Management Director Lynne Liddingdon said.

TVA has worked to reduce air emissions at their power plants, among other things, to help the air quality.

"Every evening, driving home from Pellissippi back to Maryville on Alcoa Highway, I could see every ridge and every shadow, and some days I couldn't even see the mountains," Dan Howett from Knoxville said.

The new report measures particle pollution, a general term for a mixture of solid and liquid droplets suspended in the air. The American Lung Association says this is dangerous to humans because it can bypass the human defense system.

"Right now, we feel pretty good. We are meeting all of the federal air quality standards that we monitor for," Liddingdon said.

Experts attribute the low air quality to coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires, wood-burning devices and our location.

Knox County Health Department officials said a big contributor to the pollution in Knoxville comes from semi-trucks on our major interstates. Officials at the health department said that's why the speed limit is 55 mph through Knoxville.

"I still see an awful lot of people that disregard those speed limits," Liddingdon said.

"I guess I've just become so used to it that I'm numb to it. I do know that I really love the air when it's clean, like on a cold winter day," Dan Howett said.

People most at risk are people with asthma, infants and young children and people who spend a lot of time outside.