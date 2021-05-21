Pollution impacting air quality in Knox Co. as crews battle landfill fire

The EPA says people should reduce activity outdoors until the air quality improves, particularly those with heart or lung issues.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The EPA is recommending people in Knox County to reduce activity outdoors temporarily after pollution caused air quality to degrade to 'unhealthy' Friday.

Crews in East Knox County have been battling a landfill fire off Rutledge Pike since Thursday night, which has left lingering smoke and particulate matter in the air.

Currently, there are no air quality warnings issued, but the EPA's monitoring showed air quality had degraded to "red" at one point, which is unhealthy -- particularly for people with lung or heart problems, older adults, children and teens.

Those groups are recommended to takes steps to reduce their exposure, including avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities short, and considering moving any activities indoors.

For everyone else, the EPA recommends reducing exposure by choosing less strenuous activities outdoors, shortening the amount of time outdoors, and waiting for air quality to improve.