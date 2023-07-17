Red, Orange Air Quality Alerts issued for parts of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Air Quality Index has issued a Code Red and Code Orange Air Quality Alert around the region, according to AirNow.
The alerts are in effect until midnight.
All of Claiborne County and parts of Campbell, Hancock, Union and Grainger counties are under a Code Red Alert.
A Red Alert means that everyone may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups can experience more serious health effects.
Many other East Tennessee counties, including Knox, Jefferson, Blount, Anderson and parts of Sevier are under a Code Orange Alert.
An Orange Alert means that sensitive groups may experience health effects, but the general public is not likely to be affected.
The air quality and haze in the sky are because a northwest flow is bringing in smoke from Canadian wildfires. Most areas will improve over the next 24 hours.
The Air Quality Index in Knox County is 131. On Monday, Rural Metro said open burning in the county is temporarily banned because of the air quality.
The Great Smoky Mountains Association is recommending visitors limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
The remaining counties in the region are under a Code Yellow Air Alert, according to AirNow. In those areas, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who might be unusually sensitive to air pollution.
