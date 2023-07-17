Red, Orange Air Quality Alerts issued for parts of East Tennessee

Rural Metro said open burning in Knox County is temporarily banned because of the air quality.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Air Quality Index has issued a Code Red and Code Orange Air Quality Alert around the region, according to AirNow.

The alerts are in effect until midnight.

All of Claiborne County and parts of Campbell, Hancock, Union and Grainger counties are under a Code Red Alert.

A Red Alert means that everyone may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups can experience more serious health effects.

Many other East Tennessee counties, including Knox, Jefferson, Blount, Anderson and parts of Sevier are under a Code Orange Alert.

Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires has lead @TNEnvironment to issue an Air Quality Alert for these areas across TN. This is in effect until Midnight tonight. #tnwx #GaWx pic.twitter.com/XVCaphzpR2 — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) July 17, 2023

An Orange Alert means that sensitive groups may experience health effects, but the general public is not likely to be affected.

The air quality and haze in the sky are because a northwest flow is bringing in smoke from Canadian wildfires. Most areas will improve over the next 24 hours.

The Air Quality Index in Knox County is 131. On Monday, Rural Metro said open burning in the county is temporarily banned because of the air quality.

Knox County Air Quality Management has issued a ban on Open Burning for today July 17, 2023 based on air quality conditions. Please refrain from Burning anything outside today. pic.twitter.com/5BHqh2OUDh — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 17, 2023

The Great Smoky Mountains Association is recommending visitors limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, an air pollution advisory has been issued for Mon, July 17, at @GreatSmokyNPS. All visitors, especially those with a respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. The advisory will remain in effect for 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/bHWcoZK9cC — Great Smoky Mountains Association (@GSMAssoc) July 17, 2023

The remaining counties in the region are under a Code Yellow Air Alert, according to AirNow. In those areas, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who might be unusually sensitive to air pollution.