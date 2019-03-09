With thousands of people evacuating the southeast coast because of Hurricane Dorian, Airbnb hosts in six states are opening their rental spaces for free.

The Open Homes program offers free housing to displaced hurricane evacuees and relief workers. If you need a place to stay or have a space you'd like to offer, you can get more information at this link.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire South Carolina coastline, lane reversals for I-26

As of Monday evening, more than 1,100 Airbnb hosts in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee had volunteered to put people up for free.

A Nashville couple with close ties to both Florida and the Bahamas didn't hesitate to offer a room in their home.

RELATED: How you can help Tennessee Red Cross volunteers as they head to the coast to prepare for Dorian

RELATED: Bristol Motor Speedway opens campground to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

RELATED: 'We switched beach to mountains' || Hurricane Dorian evacuees find refuge in East Tennessee