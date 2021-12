KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson Airport announced on its Facebook page they will be opening a new 10,000 feet runway this Friday, December 17.

According to McGhee Tyson, Runway 5L-23R has been a result of nearly a decade of planning and construction.

"We are so excited to celebrate the completion of this project, which will reap benefits for our community for decades to come," said the airport.