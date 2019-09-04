KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a day getting to see the memorials built in their honor, more than a hundred East Tennessee veterans deserve a hero's welcome home!

HonorAir will take its 28th flight on Wednesday, April 10. More than 130

World War II. Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will fly to Washington D.C to visit the monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people usually gather at McGhee Tyson Airport when they return, and everyone is invited to join them when the flight lands at 7:45 p.m., but there is one change to the parking situation for this trip.

HonorAir gives veterans a hero's welcome home Hundreds of people gave veterans a hero's welcome as they arrived back home from their D.C. trip touring the memorials. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson airport awaits the arrival of 130 veterans from D.C. A packed lobby awaits the arrival of 130 veterans coming home from their trip to D.C. A packed lobby awaits the arrival of 130 veterans coming home from their trip to D.C. This veteran went on the previous HonorAir trip to D.C. Hundreds of people gave veterans a hero's welcome as they arrived back home from their D.C. trip touring the memorials. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. Hundreds of people gave veterans a hero's welcome as they arrived back home from their D.C. trip touring the memorials. Hundreds of people gave veterans a hero's welcome as they arrived back home from their D.C. trip touring the memorials. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson airport awaits the arrival of 130 veterans from D.C. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor. A packed lobby in McGhee Tyson gives 130 veterans a hero's welcome after they return from their D.C. trip touring the memorials built in their honor.

So many people have been coming to the welcome home celebrations that the airport is having a difficult time accommodating them. So this Wednesday, people will need topark in the economy parking lot located near the Airport Hilton. Signs will direct you to go past the airport and then turn right onto Airport Hotel Drive.The economy lot will be on your left. There will be golf carts running between the airport and the parking lot.

You are encouraged to get to the airport early.

“When we return home and our veterans see all the flags, patriotic balloons and people lined up to welcome them they are incredibly touched that people care about the sacrifices they made for their country," said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of HonorAir.

When the flight returns to Knoxville HonorAir will have successfully completed twenty eight flights taking more than 3,600 veterans on this special trip.

Former UT quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs is going along on this trip.

For more information about taking an HonorAir flight, as a veteran or a volunteer, visit the website.