Guns, personal belongings of Al Capone to be auctioned off in Sacramento

Titled “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone,” the auction includes 174 pieces that once belonged to Capone, his wife Mae, and their only child Sonny.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The granddaughters of Al Capone are set to hold an estate sale in which they plan to auction off dozens of the infamous mobster’s personal possessions, family photos, and more.

Titled “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone,” the auction includes 174 pieces that once belonged to Capone, his wife Mae, and their only child Sonny.

Diane Capone, one of Al Capone’s granddaughters, had been quietly living with her father, Sonny, for years in Northern California. She said the decision to auction off her “Papa’s” things was because she and her sisters are getting older and they wanted to be able to share the stories of the items, rather than have them go to people who wouldn’t know their significance.

She also said they wanted to show that their grandfather was more than just the villainous character portrayed in popular culture.

“There’s no question that my grandfather’s name is synonymous with Chicago gangland history,” Diane said. “What I found lacking as an adult, is that there is very little information about his private life, his person, family life.”

Another ever-present concern Diane said the family had for selling Capone’s personal effects was the threat of wildfire in California. The family currently lives in Auburn.

“Living in Northern California, with the fires that we’ve had, I was terrified that if a fire came through there would be no way that we could save the memorabilia,” she said.

And the collection is extensive. Items range from photos to figurines, crystal stemware, a carved black forest humidor and side chairs, jewelry, and other ornate furniture.

Dozens of knives and guns are included in the auction as well, including Capone’s “favorite” .45 automatic pistol that he called “My Sweetheart,” according to Diane. That gun alone is valued at about $150,000! Tap here to view the full list of auction items.

Put on by Witherell’s Auction House, the auction is being held on Oct. 8, 2021, at the Sutter Club, located at 1220 9th Street in downtown Sacramento. Bidders can attend in person, participate in real-time online, by phone, or they can participate through absentee bidding.

Nicknamed “Scarface,” Al Capone is one of the most notorious American gangsters of the Prohibition era. He was convicted of tax evasion in Chicago and transferred to Alcatraz in August 1934. He was released from prison about eight years into his sentence after becoming debilitated by neurosyphilis. He died at his estate on Palm Island in Miami Beach, Florida in 1947. Sonny Capone passed away in 2004.

“What people don’t know is his personal story as a father and grandfather and his painful path of redemption while at Alcatraz,” Diane said. “That is the unknown Capone I talk about in my book, and it’s the story that comes to life with these family treasures.”

Diane’s book is titled "Al Capone: Stories My Grandmother Told Me."