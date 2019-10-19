BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alabama announced Friday that it has rescheduled its 50th Anniversary Tour visit to the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The show will also be coming to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on July 17, 2020.

The concert had to be postponed along with others in July because singer Randy Owen had been experiencing ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, and wasn't able to perform.

The iconic Grammy-winning group’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery and tickets are available. All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored on the day of the show.

Following the event, the night sky will light up with a fireworks spectacular in a fitting end to a great night of entertainment.

To purchase tickets, call 423-BRISTOL or visit ThunderValleyMusic.com.