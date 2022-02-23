Alcoa Police close off sections of North Wright Road to respond to gas leak

Authorities said they expect it will take "several hours" to repair a gas line that had been struck.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa police and fire crews are responding to a gas leak in the North Wright Road area.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, a gas line had been struck at North Wright Road and McArthur Road. ATMOS Energy was notified and responded.

Crews have closed off North Wright Road and Harding Street as well as the McArthur Road intersection where the leak is. Police said a detour is in place to route traffic onto Springbrook Road.

Police are asking people who live in the area to use Harding Street so officers can give them access onto the road closure.

"AFD and APD anticipate work on this leak to last several hours. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information. AFD and APD thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this leak," APD said.